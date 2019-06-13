Western Illinois University gets $375,000 to study bobcats - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Western Illinois University gets $375,000 to study bobcats

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - The federal government is giving Western Illinois University $375,000 to keep researching the state's bobcat population.

The school says in a news release the two-year grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will allow WIU Biological Sciences Associate Professor of Wildlife Ecology Chris Jacques to continue research he's been conducting for several years and means students will be able to keep studying bobcat ecology across north central Illinois.

Jacques says that without the grant - which will be administered through the state's Department of Natural Resources - the research conducted he conducts with graduate and undergraduate students would have had to be halted at the end of 2019.

The grant money will allow Jacques to continue using remote cameras to estimate bobcat population densities in the region.

