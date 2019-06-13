Ohio River set for cleanup this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ohio River set for cleanup this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Ohio River is set to get a scrubbing this weekend.

The West Virginia environmental department has announced that the 31st annual Ohio River Sweep is scheduled for this Saturday.

Volunteers from 11 West Virginia counties will be among 21,000 people who will remove trash and other debris from the river's banks and tributaries.

Participants from Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Pennsylvania are also joining in on the effort to clean up the entire length of the river. Locations and other details are available online .

