Churches, businesses to buy supplies for Ky. school district

MARION, Ky. (AP) - Parents in one western Kentucky school district won't have to worry about purchasing school supplies for students in the fall.

News outlets report churches and businesses are teaming up to supply everything students attending Crittenden County Schools will need, other than backpacks. The donation covers all students from pre-kindergarten to high school seniors.

Family Resource and Youth Services Coordinator Crystal Wesmoland announced the collaboration in a statement Monday and said it is meeting a need and making things easier for students and teachers.

She says shopping for school supplies can be costly and removing that obstacle will allow parents to focus on other needs and work with children to ensure their success.

