Shooting survivor to focus on reducing gun violence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shooting survivor to focus on reducing gun violence

Posted: Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) - A bank executive who survived 12 gunshots says she is going to make reducing gun violence her life's mission.

Whitney Austin says she has ended her time at Fifth Third Bank, where she was a vice president when a gunman opened fire Sept. 6, 2018, in the bank building's lobby. He killed three people and wounded two before dying from police gunfire. Authorities aren't sure why he attacked.

Austin, now 38, was hospitalized in critical condition and underwent hours of surgery. She says while her recovery is continuing, she is committing herself to the nonprofit organization she launched in last year, called Whitney/Strong . The Louisville, Kentucky, woman has said that her two children should be safe in their schools and that people should be safe in their workplaces.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.