Man gets 10 years in prison for fatal snowmobile accident

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a woman's death in an alcohol-related snowmobile accident.

The Kankakee Journal reports 43-year-old Louis A. Morez of Manteno was convicted of driving under the influence following the 2016 death of 24-year-old Kristin Agrue. It was his fourth DUI.

Argue was tossed from her boyfriend's snowmobile when it jumped a culvert in Manteno Township. Prosecutors say she was struck by Morez, who was riding behind them.

Argue's father spoke at Monday's sentencing hearing, showing Morez a photo of his daughter and saying "this is who you killed."

Morez apologized and asked for forgiveness.

Argue's boyfriend also was arrested for operating a snowmobile under the influence resulting in death. He's scheduled to go to trial in August.

