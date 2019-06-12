St. Louis Blues win Stanley Cup

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Blues are the 2019 NHL Champions. The Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in the team's 52-year history.

The Blues have never won the Stanley Cup since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise in 1967.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins with a score of 4-1 in Boston.

Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues has been named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

The gritty forward lifted the trophy on the ice moments after the Blues beat Boston in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He scored the opening goal late in the first period.