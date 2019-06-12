St. Louis Blues win Stanley Cup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis Blues win Stanley Cup

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Blues are the 2019 NHL Champions. The Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in the team's 52-year history.

The Blues have never won the Stanley Cup since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise in 1967.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins with a score of 4-1 in Boston.

Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues has been named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

The gritty forward lifted the trophy on the ice moments after the Blues beat Boston in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He scored the opening goal late in the first period.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.