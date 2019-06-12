More work needed to clean up contaminated soil at old Koppers plant

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several citizens expressed frustration Wednesday over what they say is a lack of communication about the old Koppers Wood Treatment site.

The EPA is working with owners of the site on a new plan to address contaminated soil. Another 16 acres need some sort of work to remove toxic chemicals on the northeast part of town.

MORE: EPA opens comment period on additional cleanup at former wood treatment plant in Carbondale

The old wood treatment plant shut down in 1991 and cleaning up the leftover chemicals in the soil and water started more than a decade later.

Carolyn Bury, regional project manager for the EPA, said there's no danger to the public.

"The neighborhood soils were sampled on three different occasions and on none of the occasions were the wood-treating chemicals found in the neighborhood," Bury said.

Many people in a packed room criticized EPA officials, claiming they didn't do enough to warn nearby residents about the meeting.

A public comment period on the plan has been extended to June 21.

MORE: Documents from the EPA on the old Koppers Wood Treatment Plant