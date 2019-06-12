Exclusive look at plans to redevelop Cairo - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Exclusive look at plans to redevelop Cairo

Posted: Updated:

CAIRO (WSIL) -- News 3 is getting an exclusive look inside some old buildings in Cairo that soon could bring a big boost to the community.

Rondell Swope is a Colorado developer who has plans to bring several new businesses to town.

He gave us an up-close look at his vision for the future of Cairo.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.