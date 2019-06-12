Road, grandstand improvements planned for DuQuoin State Fair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Road, grandstand improvements planned for DuQuoin State Fair

Posted: Updated:

DUQUOIN, Ill. (AP) - Main Street and the loop road around the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds will be resurfaced this summer.

State officials announced Wednesday that minor structural work will also be done on the grandstand. And the Southern Illinois Center will have heating and cooling ductwork upgraded later this year.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is resurfacing the roads for just over $350,000. Agriculture Director John Sullivan calls the work "long overdue."

Officials say the DuQuoin State Fair has an annual economic impact of $6 million. That includes $2 million for wages and salaries. It generates $500,000 in sales tax revenue.

The DuQuoin State Fair will be Aug. 23 through Sept. 2.

Admission to the fair this year will be free. Parking is $15 on the fairgrounds and $10 near the Southern Illinois Center.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.