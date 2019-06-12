Tee off with Dad for free this Father's Day

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Kids can hit the green with Dad for free this weekend to celebrate Father's Day. Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek in Makanda is offering a free junior golf program for anyone 17 and under.

They will receive free golf when they are golfing with a paying adult. Junior clubs are offered free of charge for any child that doesn't have a set. This is offered all season, not just this Father's Day weekend.

"Some of my best memories from when I was a little kid to now have come from playing golf with my Dad," said General Manager, Jason Chrzan. "Offering free golf to a junior golfer out playing with a family member just seemed like a great way for us to pay it forward to the new generation."

For more information on Junior golf and set up a time for you and your little one to hit the links, you can visit the course's website, or reach them directly at 618-351-GOLF (4653).