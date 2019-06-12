Truck driver accused of kidnapping woman stranded on highway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Truck driver accused of kidnapping woman stranded on highway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who ran out of gas on an interstate was kidnapped by a truck driver who handcuffed her and threatened to rape her.

News outlets report the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched Wednesday at the home 62-year-old Roy Nellsch, who authorities charged with kidnapping.

An arrest warrant says the woman became stranded May 22 on Interstate 24 near the Tennessee-Kentucky line. She says Nellsch offered to take her to a gas station, but handcuffed her once she was inside his truck and told her he was going to rape her.

Authorities say the woman escaped, and officers arrested Nellsch the same day. Authorities say investigators are checking whether he may've been responsible for other crimes.

It's unclear whether Nellsch has an attorney who could comment.

