Backroads: Tree house cabins

HEROD (WSIL) -- Hidden deep in the heart of the Illinois Ozarks, there's a company that's taking luxury cabins to new heights.

Timber Ridge Outpost & Cabins is Illinois’ first and only tree house and log cabin resort.

They have two tree houses and three log cabins nestled into the foothills of the Garden Of Gods. Each of the units is equipped with a bathroom, kitchenette, heating, and air conditioning.

Owner Elizabeth Canfarelli says she believes the Shawnee National Forest is one of the best-kept secrets in Illinois and played a role in opening the resort.

Timber Ridge offers more than just lodging. There's also a general store with ice cream, books about southern Illinois and even Bigfoot merchandise.

News 3's Dave Davis takes on a tour of the Garden Of Gods Outpost and Timber Ridge Outpost and Cabins.

