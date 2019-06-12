Alexander County EMA opens command center

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Alexander County Emergency Medical Agency (EMA) opened a command center Wednesday to help residents dealing with flooding. The command center is located at the Village Hall in East Cape Girardeau.

Part of East Cape Girardeau has been evacuated and seep water is still a concern for residents living there. The river has crested, and the National Weather Service predicts it will go down.

The purpose of the command center is to make someone available to answer phone calls in case anyone has questions or needs help 24 hours a day. You can call the EMA at (618) 306-1375.