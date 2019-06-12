Scattered showers and storms tonight, sunshine tomorrow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scattered showers and storms tonight, sunshine tomorrow

Posted: Updated:

WSIL --  It was a nice start to the day but unfortunately our brief break from the rain came to an end this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms continue to move through the region behind the cold front, no severe weather is expected.  The scattered showers will stick around through tonight with low temperatures dipping in the mid 50s.  The sunshine will make it's return tomorrow with high temperatures topping out in the low 70s.  It'll be a beautiful day to get outdoors, enjoy the break from the rain while you can. 

The next chance for rain will return this weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update on News 3 tomorrow morning.  

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.