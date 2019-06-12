Scattered showers and storms tonight, sunshine tomorrow

WSIL -- It was a nice start to the day but unfortunately our brief break from the rain came to an end this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms continue to move through the region behind the cold front, no severe weather is expected. The scattered showers will stick around through tonight with low temperatures dipping in the mid 50s. The sunshine will make it's return tomorrow with high temperatures topping out in the low 70s. It'll be a beautiful day to get outdoors, enjoy the break from the rain while you can.

The next chance for rain will return this weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update on News 3 tomorrow morning.