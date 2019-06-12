I-57 lane closure scheduled to begin June 17 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

I-57 lane closure scheduled to begin June 17

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers using Interstate 57 could see delays starting Monday, June 17.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says work will begin on the bridges near milepost 85, between Mt. Vernon and Ina. 

One lane of traffic will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for patching and shoulder work. All lanes will be open during daytime hours. 

Lane shifts will be in place, so driver should use extreme caution when traveling through the construction zone.

To avoid any delays motorists should seek an alternate route.

