I-57 lane closure scheduled to begin June 17

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A community effort helped find a missing Carbondale girl.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A community effort helped find a missing Carbondale girl.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Alexander County Emergency Medical Agency (EMA) opened a command center Wednesday to help residents dealing with flooding.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Alexander County Emergency Medical Agency (EMA) opened a command center Wednesday to help residents dealing with flooding.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One lane of traffic will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One lane of traffic will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest has temporarily closed several roads and part of the River to River trail.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest has temporarily closed several roads and part of the River to River trail.
(WSIL) -- Long lasting impacts of flooding in Illinois haven't been seen since 1927 according to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.
(WSIL) -- Long lasting impacts of flooding in Illinois haven't been seen since 1927 according to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says more than 40 levees have been overtopped across Missouri in less than two weeks.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says more than 40 levees have been overtopped across Missouri in less than two weeks.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The mayor of East Cape Girardeau has issued an evacuation order for part of the town.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The mayor of East Cape Girardeau has issued an evacuation order for part of the town.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders are putting together a plan to drive up participation in next year's census.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders are putting together a plan to drive up participation in next year's census.
(CNN) -- A new commemorative Forever stamp honors former President George H.W. Bush.
(CNN) -- A new commemorative Forever stamp honors former President George H.W. Bush.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair is still more than two months away, but crews are busy making improvements in and around the fairgrounds.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair is still more than two months away, but crews are busy making improvements in and around the fairgrounds.