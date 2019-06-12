Several roads closed in Shawnee National Forest

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest has temporarily closed several roads and part of the River to River trail.

The roads and trail are closed until January for public health and safety near an active timber harvest.

The roads closed include:

Forest Service roads 1461 & 1474

Forest Service roads 1460, 1460A, and 1460B west of Decker Springs Road.

River to River Trail south from the trail intersection with Cadiz Road to the north end of FS 1461.

The partial closure of the River to River Trail is necessary to ensure visitor safety.

Maps and signs will be posted to direct hikers safely around the closure.

Forest Service staff have recently assisted hikers who veered off-trail into active logging operations.

If you are interested in seeing and learning more about a logging operation, please contact Hidden Springs District Ranger Tim Pohlman at timothy.pohlman@usda.gov or 618-658-2111.

For more information about the temporary closure, please call 618-658-2111.