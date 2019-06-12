Durbin: Flooding impacts unlike anything seen in decades

(WSIL) -- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the flooding impacting much of Illinois is different than floods of the past.

The Mississippi River reached near record levels in many locations.

Durbin says you have to go back to 1927 to see long lasting impacts like some communities are dealing with.

He says the growing weather concerns are not a fluke.

"I think it is an indication as well I think some of the changes we are facing with extreme weather conditions. Conditions we have not seen before. I wish I could say it's just one off, it just happens once in awhile, but they are recurring," Durbin said.

Durbin says agencies across the state are working together to help those impacted by flooding.

He says the work to recover won't be over---even after the water recedes.

"The thing we are going to have to do immediately is to inspect these levees that protect a lot of communities, and a lot of farmland and to see what damage has been done by these long duration floods which we have faced," Durbin said.

The Army Corps of Engineers will team up with the state to do those inspections to ensure the levees are safe.

