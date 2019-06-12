Durbin: Flooding impacts unlike anything seen in decades

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest has temporarily closed several roads and part of the River to River trail.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest has temporarily closed several roads and part of the River to River trail.
(WSIL) -- Long lasting impacts of flooding in Illinois haven't been seen since 1927 according to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.
(WSIL) -- Long lasting impacts of flooding in Illinois haven't been seen since 1927 according to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says more than 40 levees have been overtopped across Missouri in less than two weeks.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says more than 40 levees have been overtopped across Missouri in less than two weeks.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The mayor of East Cape Girardeau has issued an evacuation order for part of the town.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The mayor of East Cape Girardeau has issued an evacuation order for part of the town.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders are putting together a plan to drive up participation in next year's census.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders are putting together a plan to drive up participation in next year's census.
(CNN) -- A new commemorative Forever stamp honors former President George H.W. Bush.
(CNN) -- A new commemorative Forever stamp honors former President George H.W. Bush.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair is still more than two months away, but crews are busy making improvements in and around the fairgrounds.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair is still more than two months away, but crews are busy making improvements in and around the fairgrounds.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- On Wednesday, Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson issued a notice that no unauthorized vehicles will be allowed on the Mississippi River Levee.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- On Wednesday, Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson issued a notice that no unauthorized vehicles will be allowed on the Mississippi River Levee.
RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry.
RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.