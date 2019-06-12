First chemical weapon destroyed at Kentucky Army facility - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

First chemical weapon destroyed at Kentucky Army facility

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Officials have begun destroying Cold-War era chemical weapons that have been stored at a Kentucky Army depot for decades.

The facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot successfully destroyed a mustard-agent munition on Friday in Richmond.

It marked the beginning of the facility's static detonation chamber operations, which will handle munitions that are unsuitable for automated destruction at the depot's pilot plant.

Last month, officials including U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin gathered at the depot to ceremonially mark the beginning of the destruction of the weapons.

The depot has a stockpile of about 523 tons of mustard, GB and VX nerve agent. The pilot plant was finished in 2015, but operators and staff trained for years to prepare for the destruction operations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.