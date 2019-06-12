Amtrak to partially restart Kansas City to St. Louis route - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amtrak to partially restart Kansas City to St. Louis route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Amtrak service between St. Louis and Kansas City will be partially restored this week.

The passenger rail service line and the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that morning departures from the two cities on the Missouri River Runner route will resume Thursday. The afternoon departures will continue to use chartered buses, which will stop at all stations as close to the train schedules as possible.

The routes were suspended May 31 because flooding had diverted freight train traffic on to tracks used by the passenger rail service.

Officials say delays are still likely. Flooding issues on the Union Pacific Railroad network are still causing freight train traffic to divert to the Missouri River Runner route.

