Carbondale committee aims to increase census participation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders are putting together a plan to drive up participation in next year's census.

The Census Complete Count Committee formed in March and met Wednesday to talk about marketing and educational efforts.

Chris Wallace, Carbondale's development services director, leads the committee. He said getting people to participate in the census is important for the city's finances, especially since southern Illinois could lose a congressional district if the population falls.

"That affects our ability to leverage federal dollars," Wallace said. "It lessens our voice in the federal government, and it affects everybody here in the region."

The population count also affects funding for certain state and local programs, including social services.

Wallace said only two-thirds of mailers sent to Carbondale homes in the last census were returned, meaning several thousand people may not have been counted.

"So our goal is to make sure that we can improve on that number and make sure that everybody gets counted so that the funds are allocated correctly and the services that we are able to provide have adequate funding," Wallace said.

Anyone interested in joining the committee should contact Wallace at (618) 457-3248 or email cwallace@explorecarbondale.com.

The committee typically meets the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting will be July 17 due to scheduling conflicts earlier in the month.