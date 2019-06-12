$10,000 reward for tips on Columbia cold case murders - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$10,000 reward for tips on Columbia cold case murders

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - CrimeStoppers of Columbia is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to arrests in 15 unsolved murders in Boone County since 1978.

Terry Robb, board president of the organization, said in a news release Monday that it is frustrating some of the murders have gone unsolved for more than 40 years. He says the organization believes people have information about some of the cold cases.

Tip providers may remain anonymous and won't be forced to testify in court.

Eleven community businesses are pledging financial support for the initiative.

The oldest case involved is that of 36-year-old Leigh Ann Wilson, who was found dead in November 1978 near a roadside park near Ashland after she left her home in Jefferson City to go to a gas station.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.