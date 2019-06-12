Improvements underway at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair is still more than two months away, but crews are busy making improvements in and around the fairgrounds.

More than $350,000 is being spent to resurface Main Street and the loop on the fairgrounds. Minor structural work is also being done on the grandstand, and duct work is planned for later this year at the Southern Illinois Center.

“Road and infrastructure improvements on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds were long overdue,” said John Sullivan, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “I want to thank our partners at IDOT for working collaboratively with us to reinvest in the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. We are committed to making the fairgrounds a great place for people to come every summer and we are committed to putting the resources needed into the fairgrounds knowing what a great economic impact the fair has on Perry and surrounding counties.”

"Investing in the future of the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds will ensure that the State Fair in late August and early September, and non-fair related events throughout the rest of the year will continue undeterred by falling-in roofs, leaky pipes, and other maintenance needs. Providing a world-class facility in the heart of Southern Illinois will mean weddings, conventions, and events like the Special Olympics softball tournament and the Street Machine Nationals will continue to happen and bring people and money to the region," said Rep. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro).

The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by June 21.

The 2019 Du Quoin State Fair runs August 23 through September 2. Admission to this year's fair will be free. Parking will be $10 near the Southern Illinois Center or $15 on the fairgrounds.

