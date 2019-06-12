Fake nurse who landed jobs at 3 facilities sentenced

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man who used fake nurse credentials to get jobs at three health care facilities has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Benjamin Danneman of Eureka pleaded guilty in March to health care fraud, aggravated identity theft and Social Security fraud. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

Danneman used the name of a real nurse and made other false claims to obtain jobs at Sherbrooke Village in St. Louis County and the Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis. He also was assistant director of nursing at the Quarters of Des Peres, a 122-bed nursing home.

Court records say Danneman never had any license to provide medical services.

Danneman is already serving a prison sentence in Illinois for crimes that include attempted burglary and theft.

