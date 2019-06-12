Metro Business College to close 3 Missouri campuses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Metro Business College to close 3 Missouri campuses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Barring an unexpected development, Metro Business College plans to close its campuses in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City and Rolla by the end of the year.

MBC founder and president George Holske said declining enrollment and the increased costs forced the decision to close. Holske is working with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to see if someone might want to work to keep the college open but he said the chances of success are slim.

The Southeast Missourian reports the St. Louis-based private college focuses on training medical office personnel, administrative assistants, coding specialists and others.

The school stopped admitting students earlier this year. All current students can complete their coursework before the college's national accreditation expires at the end of the year.

