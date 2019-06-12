Mayor to drivers: Stay off the levee

CAIRO (WSIL) -- On Wednesday, Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson issued a notice that no unauthorized vehicles will be allowed on the Mississippi River Levee.
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Reproductive Health Act requires private health insurance plans in Illinois cover abortion, contraception and other related medical care.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Frankie L. Parrott has been found safe.
(WSIL) -- The Gulf of Mexico could see one of its largest dead zones on record this summer fueled by historic flooding in the central U.S.
(WSIL) -- You have an opportunity to give the gift of life at the upcoming WSIL Summer Blood Drives.
WSIL -- Ameren plans to donate 50 air conditioners to families in need
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Patrice Dotson has been found alive in Carbondale. We are on the scene gathering more information and will update this story when we get it.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale will buy a hotel with money that will eventually come from the state.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after they ran away from police in separate incidents Tuesday.
