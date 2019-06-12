Mayor to drivers: Stay off the levee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mayor to drivers: Stay off the levee

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The City of Cairo is warning drivers to stay off the Mississippi River Levee.

On Wednesday, Mayor Thomas Simpson issued a notice that no unauthorized vehicles, including cars, trucks and ATVs, will be allowed on the levee.

Simpson says anyone who violates the notice will be prosecuted. 

Cairo Fire Department warned drivers about the pending closure on its Facebook page Tuesday. 

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCairoilfd%2Fposts%2F1407291892743612&width=500" width="500" height="230" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

