Baltimore withdraws lawsuit against owner of Preakness track

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore has withdrawn a lawsuit against the owners of the historic city racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes, the Triple Crown series' middle jewel.

Earlier this year, Maryland's biggest city had asked a court to grant ownership of the Pimlico horse track and the Preakness race to Baltimore through condemnation. The antiquated course is owned by the Stronach Group, a Canadian company that owns six other U.S. tracks.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young announced Wednesday the city has withdrawn its condemnation action against the Stronach Group, the Maryland Jockey Club and others. The suit had ratcheted up a dispute over whether the Preakness would continue to be run at Pimlico or Stronach's favored Laurel Park, a fresher Maryland track.

A city statement says Baltimore's mayor and Stronach's president recently discussed resuming good faith negotiations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.