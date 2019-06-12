Gov. Pritzker signs Reproductive Health Act - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov. Pritzker signs Reproductive Health Act

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill expanding abortion protections in Illinois. 

The Reproductive Health Act requires private health insurance plans in Illinois cover abortion, contraception and other related medical care. It also eliminates old regulations on abortion that have been long blocked by court injunctions. 

“In a time when too many states across the nation are taking a step backward, Illinois is taking a giant step forward for women’s health,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Illinois is demonstrating what it means to affirm the rights of individuals to make the most personal and fundamental decisions of their lives, no matter your income level, race, ethnicity or religion. When it comes to contraception, abortion, and reproductive care, this law puts the decision-making where it belongs: in the hands of women and their doctors.

The law takes effect immediately. 
 

