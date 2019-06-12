Man's death in western Missouri investigated as suspicious

GREEN RIDGE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died in western Missouri after an assault was reported.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that responding deputies found 32-year-old James Andrew Gill, of Pilot Grove, unresponsive Tuesday night in the small town of Green Ridge. He later died.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond says authorities are investigating his death as suspicious and are trying to determine whether it was intentional or accidental. Bond says it wasn't "clearly evident at the scene what the cause of death is" and that investigators are awaiting autopsy results. Several people also have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

