Franklin County Sheriff's Office: Missing man found safe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Franklin County Sheriff's Office: Missing man found safe

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has canceled an alert for a missing man.

Frankie L. Parrott was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Parrott had been found safe. 

