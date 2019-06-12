Near record "dead zone" predicted in the Gulf of Mexico this summer

(WSIL) -- The Gulf of Mexico could see one of its largest dead zones on record this summer fueled by historic flooding in the central U.S. A dead zone, also known as a hypoxic zone, is an area in a body of water that does not have enough oxygen to support marine life.

Nutrients, primarily fertilizers from agricultural fields in the Midwest, get washed into the many watersheds and then into the Mississippi River, which empties into the Gulf of Mexico. Once the nutrients are in the Gulf of Mexico, they stimulate an overgrowth of algae, which then sinks and decomposes in the water. The decomposition process consumes oxygen and depletes the supply available to animal life.

NOAA predicts this summer’s Gulf of Mexico #DeadZone – an area of low-to-no oxygen that can kill fish & other marine life – to be 'very large' ... about 7,829 sq. miles (roughly the size of Massachusetts). More: https://t.co/Jtzgw4zQ0f @noaaocean — NOAA (@NOAA) June 10, 2019







NOAA predicts this summer's Gulf of Mexico dead zone will be about 7,829 sq. miles, or roughly the size of Massachusetts. The record is 8,776 square miles which was set in 2017.

The dead zone in the Gulf is one of the largest in the world and now occurs annually.

