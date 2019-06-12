St. Louis child dies in shooting; 3rd time this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis child dies in shooting; 3rd time this week

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating another shooting death of a child - the third this week.

Police say 16-year-old Myiesha Cannon was found just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death has not been ruled a homicide. Detectives are still investigating what happened.

An 11-year-old girl died Monday night after being shot in the head. That death also has been labeled suspicious and is still under investigation.

A 3-year-old girl was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting that also left a second child critically injured. No arrests have been made.

