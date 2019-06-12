Chicago parents want action in response to school bullying

CHICAGO (AP) - Parents are urging Chicago's new mayor to investigate extreme cases of bullying in schools.

Attorney Michael Oppenheimer is representing four families that are suing Chicago Public Schools. He says an 11-year-old boy tried to kill himself in February after being bullied by students and teachers and now has severe brain damage. The boy's mother says her complaints were ignored.

Schools spokeswoman Emily Bolton says the district is committed to a safe environment and that bullying allegations are taken seriously. The district's inspector general is investigating.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office referred reporters to the district's statement. Cook County prosecutors say criminal charges were filed in two cases.

Oppenheimer says the school board should "hit the ground running and fix this problem."

