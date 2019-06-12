District seeks principal's firing after most annoying trophy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

District seeks principal's firing after most annoying trophy

Posted: Updated:

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A school district in northwestern Indiana says it's seeking to fire a principal after a special needs teacher awarded an 11-year-old autistic student a trophy naming him the "most annoying male" of the school year.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the update from Gary Community School Corp.'s Emergency Manager Pete Morikis came Tuesday night during a school board meeting. Morikis says the planned termination of Bailly Preparatory Academy Principal Carlita Royal comes after an internal investigation.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from Royal.

A Bailly Preparatory Academy teacher gave the boy the trophy May 23 during a fifth-grade awards luncheon attended by students, parents and the school principal.

The teacher and two others were notified last week that the district will seek to cancel their contracts.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.