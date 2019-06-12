Ameren plans to donate free air conditioners - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ameren plans to donate free air conditioners

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Ameren will donate 50 window air conditioners to Crosswalk Community Action Agency.

Volunteers will distribute the air conditioners Wednesday at 2 p.m. to pre-selected Crosswalk clients at the Ameren Illinois Marion Operating Center. Crosswalk will give other units to residents who qualify based on their income as well as seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities.

Ameren Illinois says it's donating 500 window air conditioners across its service territory this year.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.