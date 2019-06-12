Ameren plans to donate free air conditioners

WSIL -- Ameren will donate 50 window air conditioners to Crosswalk Community Action Agency.

Volunteers will distribute the air conditioners Wednesday at 2 p.m. to pre-selected Crosswalk clients at the Ameren Illinois Marion Operating Center. Crosswalk will give other units to residents who qualify based on their income as well as seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities.

Ameren Illinois says it's donating 500 window air conditioners across its service territory this year.

