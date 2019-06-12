Warrant Wednesday: June 12, 2019

SALINE CO. -- Deputies in Saline County are looking for several people this week.

Jain M. Miller, 25, is wanted for violation of probation for harassment of a witness and is believed to have last been in Carrier Mills.

Kashmer Barners, 25, is wanted for unlawful possession of cannabis and is believed to have last been in Harrisburg.

Deputies have several active warrants for suspects without mug shots. They include Bryan K. Abell of New Haven, who's wanted for attachment for contempt.

Several suspects are wanted for failure to appear including Charles Clark of Carbondale, Dean Poe of West Frankfort, Kenneth Rea of Harrisburg and Charles Winters of Cave in Rock.

Call the police if you know where any of these people are.