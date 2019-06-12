New Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen set to be crowned this week.

WSIL -- A new Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen will be crowned with weekend.

Prelims will be held Wednesday and Thursday. The competition is Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. at the Marion and Cultural Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Miss Illinois 2018, is Grace Khachaturian. She is a senior at the University of Illinois studying Communication and Journalism. Grace stopped by News 3 This Morning to talk about her year as Miss Illinois and to share a few tips with the this year's contestants. For more information on the competition and to get tickets click here.

