New Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen set to be c - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen set to be crowned this week.

Posted:

WSIL -- A new Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen will be crowned with weekend.

Prelims will be held Wednesday and Thursday. The competition is Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. at the Marion and Cultural Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Miss Illinois 2018, is Grace Khachaturian. She is a senior at the University of Illinois studying Communication and Journalism. Grace stopped by News 3 This Morning to talk about her year as Miss Illinois and to share a few tips with the this year's contestants. For more information on the competition and to get tickets click here.
 

