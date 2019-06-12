Hit-and-run driver kills man at Kansas City bus stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hit-and-run driver kills man at Kansas City bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a driver who fled after crashing into a Kansas City bus stop and killing a man.

Police say the victim was sitting on a covered bench when the driver jumped a curb around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver then fled on foot. The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The Chevrolet Impala involved in the crash has been towed from the scene. Police will be checking surveillance cameras to get a better description of the driver.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

