String of rain-free days ends at two as showers return today

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The string of consecutive dry days will end at two for many as showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday afternoon.

A fast moving storm system will track into the Midwest Wednesday and drag a cold front into the region by the evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more numerous later in the afternoon with the best chances of rain in southern Illinois expected to be west of I-57.

An isolated strong storm with hail and gusty winds can't entirely be ruled out, mainly in southeast Missouri where there's a bit more instability to tap in to.

Rain is in and out quick this evening as we return to cool, dry, and low humidity weather by Thursday morning.

