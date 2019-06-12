String of rain-free days ends at two as showers return today - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

String of rain-free days ends at two as showers return today

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The string of consecutive dry days will end at two for many as showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday afternoon. 

A fast moving storm system will track into the Midwest Wednesday and drag a cold front into the region by the evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more numerous later in the afternoon with the best chances of rain in southern Illinois expected to be west of I-57. 

An isolated strong storm with hail and gusty winds can't entirely be ruled out, mainly in southeast Missouri where there's a bit more instability to tap in to. 

Rain is in and out quick this evening as we return to cool, dry, and low humidity weather by Thursday morning. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on more rain chances arriving this weekend coming up on News 3 This Morning. 

