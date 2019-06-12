Governments may seek funds for recreational area development - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Governments may seek funds for recreational area development

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Local governments in Illinois may apply for state grants to acquire or develop space for recreation areas.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that applications will be accepted beginning July 1 for the Open Space Land Acquisition fund and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The OSLAD program provides 50% funding for qualified projects by municipalities that can show they have the ability to finance the remainder of the project. The money comes from a portion of the state's real estate transfer tax.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides federal money for buying land for recreational purposes. It provides 50% of the certified market value of the property.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 29.

IDNR Application: https://bit.ly/2ZgcFSs

