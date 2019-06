WSIL -- Chances are you've not heard of Myasthenia Gravis. Also known as MG, it's a neuromusclar disease that causes the muscles to weaken.



June is set aside to raise awareness about the condition. There's a walk planned on September 21 at Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis. Registration begins at 9 a.m. that day.

You can learn more about the condition and the walk here.