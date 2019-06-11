Illinois State exceeds $150M fundraising goal, 1 year early - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State exceeds $150M fundraising goal, 1 year early

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State University has exceeded a $150 million fundraising goal.

The university announced Tuesday it's received more than $155 million in donations, hitting the goal for the Redbirds Rising campaign 13 months ahead of schedule.

President Larry Dietz says it's "a remarkable achievement" made possible by alumni and friends who believe in the ISU experience.

The campaign started in 2013 and was launched publicly in 2017. It's aimed at providing more money for scholarships, as well as non-traditional learning opportunities and technology.

The university says the more than 51,000 donors include 23,000 who are giving to ISU for the first time and 25 gifts and commitments of $1 million or more.

The campaign will continue through June 30, 2020.

