Carbondale agrees to purchase hotel for demolition, state will r - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale agrees to purchase hotel for demolition, state will reimburse

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale will buy a hotel with money that will eventually come from the state.

The city has a deal with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to buy the EconoLodge Hotel on Main Street.

IDNR will give Carbondale up to $2 million to buy the building, knock it down and turn it into green space.

Chris Wallace, development services director with the city, said part of the building is in a floodplain near Piles Fork Creek.

"It has considerable flood damage whenever the creek rises," Wallace said. "Their parking lot floods and it floods the entire first floor of the hotel."

The building itself was recently appraised at $1.5 million, according to the city.

"The amount of damage done to the building over the last ten years has exceeded the appraised value of the structure," Wallace said.

Wallace said the rest of the money from IDNR would cover the cost of demolition and he's confident that won't cost more than the $2 million IDNR will cover.

MORE: Carbondale to discuss buying and demolishing Econolodge

The council's action Tuesday night uses money from the city to cover the purchase cost of the property, which Wallace said IDNR will reimburse the city for once the demolition is complete.

Wallace expects demolition work to be completed in the fall.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Carbondale agrees to purchase hotel for demolition, state will reimburse

    Carbondale agrees to purchase hotel for demolition, state will reimburse

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 8:50 PM EDT2019-06-12 00:50:01 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale will buy a hotel with money that will eventually come from the state.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale will buy a hotel with money that will eventually come from the state.

  • Two men arrested for fleeing authorities

    Two men arrested for fleeing authorities

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 7:54 PM EDT2019-06-11 23:54:11 GMT
    Josh Brown (L) and Matthew Hirt (R)Josh Brown (L) and Matthew Hirt (R)
    Josh Brown (L) and Matthew Hirt (R)Josh Brown (L) and Matthew Hirt (R)

    PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after they ran away from police in separate incidents Tuesday.

    PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after they ran away from police in separate incidents Tuesday.

  • State budget allocates funds for Alexander-Cairo Port

    State budget allocates funds for Alexander-Cairo Port

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 6:58 PM EDT2019-06-11 22:58:25 GMT
    I-57 bridge in CairoI-57 bridge in Cairo
    I-57 bridge in CairoI-57 bridge in Cairo

    CAIRO (WSIL) -- More money is headed to Alexander County to help finance a port along the Mississippi River in Cairo, in hopes of revitalizing the river community.

    CAIRO (WSIL) -- More money is headed to Alexander County to help finance a port along the Mississippi River in Cairo, in hopes of revitalizing the river community.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.