Carbondale agrees to purchase hotel for demolition, state will reimburse

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale will buy a hotel with money that will eventually come from the state.

The city has a deal with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to buy the EconoLodge Hotel on Main Street.

IDNR will give Carbondale up to $2 million to buy the building, knock it down and turn it into green space.

Chris Wallace, development services director with the city, said part of the building is in a floodplain near Piles Fork Creek.

"It has considerable flood damage whenever the creek rises," Wallace said. "Their parking lot floods and it floods the entire first floor of the hotel."

The building itself was recently appraised at $1.5 million, according to the city.

"The amount of damage done to the building over the last ten years has exceeded the appraised value of the structure," Wallace said.

Wallace said the rest of the money from IDNR would cover the cost of demolition and he's confident that won't cost more than the $2 million IDNR will cover.

MORE: Carbondale to discuss buying and demolishing Econolodge

The council's action Tuesday night uses money from the city to cover the purchase cost of the property, which Wallace said IDNR will reimburse the city for once the demolition is complete.

Wallace expects demolition work to be completed in the fall.