Nurses' union hits U. of C. Medical Center with complaints

CHICAGO (AP) - A group of nurses embroiled in a contract dispute has filed complaints with governmental agencies about staffing at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In its complaint Tuesday to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United alleges the hospital has failed to provide adequate nurse staffing and illegally mandates overtime.

The union alleges in its complaint to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that the medical center isn't properly recording required information about patient attacks on nurses and isn't following the union's proposals to help nurses handle violent patients.

In a press release, the medical center noted its contract talks with nurses, adding making sensational allegations is part of the union's playbook.

Both the Public Health Department and the U.S. Department of Labor refused to confirm or deny if complaints had been filed.

