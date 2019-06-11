Two men arrested for fleeing authorities - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two men arrested for fleeing authorities

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after they ran away from police in separate incidents Tuesday.

Matthew R. Hirt, 32, of Paducah, was arrested on bench warrants charging him with failing to appear.

Josh Andrew Brown, 45, of Paducah, arrested on a charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police and on warrants charging him with two counts of contempt of court, second-degree burglary, felony theft by unlawful taking and first-degree bail-jumping.

The first occurred at 9:30 a.m., when Officer Matt Wentworth attempted to stop a pickup truck for having expired temporary registration. The truck pulled into a parking lot off Irvin Cobb Drive and the driver jumped out and fled on foot. He was caught a short distance away on top of a trailer in the parking lot of another business. He was identified as Matthew R. Hirt, and it was determined he fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Monday night.

Hirt was arrested on bench warrants charging him with failing to appear. A small amount of marijuana was found under the trailer. Police will present evidence to a grand jury to seek indictments charging Hirt with fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. Hirt also may be charged by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, officers said.

Just after noon, Paducah Police Officer Luke Fraley spotted Josh Andrew Brown walking near a restaurant on Hinkleville Road. Knowing there were outstanding warrants for Brown's arrest, Fraley attempted to stop him.

Brown fled on foot across Hinkleville Road, but was caught a short distance away.  He was arrested charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police and on warrants charging him with two counts of contempt of court, second degree burglary, felony theft by unlawful taking and first-degree bail-jumping. 

Both men were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

