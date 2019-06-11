Coast Guard assists with flooding in East Cape

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Coast Guard was in East Cape again on Tuesday, helping with the flood fight.

On Monday, the Mayor of East Cape issued an evacuation order for the Trailer Court area. Today, Coast Guard, National Guard, the American Red Cross, Alexander County Sheriff's Office and the Emergency Management Office helped people evacuate from their homes.

Power was shut off Tuesday for residents in that trailer home community. Officials say floodwaters reached electrical boxes, posing a safety risk for residents.

The evacuation order impacted 14 homes, 9 were evacuated with the help of officials Tuesday. There were no injuries during the rescue efforts. Multiple pets were also rescued by boat Tuesday.

Coast Guard Lieutenant James Long says some didn't evacuate because they needed assistance.

"Some people didn't have the means to leave on their own. They needed a little bit more help to evacuate their homes. Some folks didn't have a place to go or the means to get out safely through the flood water," Long said.

Officials did not give a time frame for when residents could return to their homes.