Coast Guard assists with flooding in East Cape

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after they ran away from police in separate incidents Tuesday.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- More money is headed to Alexander County to help finance a port along the Mississippi River in Cairo, in hopes of revitalizing the river community.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Coast Guard was in East Cape again on Tuesday, helping with the flood fight.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for you to be on the lookout for a missing endangered man.
WASHINGTON (ABC) -- First responders from 9/11 and their advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart, made an emotional appeal to Congress on Tuesday to make a victim compensation fund permanent.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Patrice Dotson has been found alive in Carbondale. We are on the scene gathering more information and will update this story when we get it.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Chester crested around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at a preliminary height of 46.52 feet, the second highest on record. In Cape Girardeau, the river has been holding steady around 46.3 feet since Monday afternoon. The highest mark came at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at 46.36 feet, making it the fourth highest crest on record.
(WSIL) -- Target is recalling Cat & Jack "Lilia" rain boots because the unicorn horn on the rain boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
WSIL - A chance of showers returns to the region for Wednesday. ...
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Tennessee man is being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy.
