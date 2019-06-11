Franklin County searching for missing endangered man

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for you to be on the lookout for a missing endangered man.

Frankie L. Parrott is described as 5'6", 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan shirt with an eagle on the front, glasses.

Please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841 if you have any information concerning the location of Mr. Parrott.

