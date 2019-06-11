Franklin County searching for missing endangered man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Franklin County searching for missing endangered man

Posted: Updated:

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for you to be on the lookout for a missing endangered man.

Frankie L. Parrott is described as 5'6", 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan shirt with an eagle on the front, glasses.

Please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841 if you have any information concerning the location of Mr. Parrott.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Franklin County searching for missing endangered man

    Franklin County searching for missing endangered man

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 5:58 PM EDT2019-06-11 21:58:37 GMT

    WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for you to be on the lookout for a missing endangered man. 

    WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for you to be on the lookout for a missing endangered man. 

  • An angry Jon Stewart demands Congress compensate 9/11 responders

    An angry Jon Stewart demands Congress compensate 9/11 responders

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 5:33 PM EDT2019-06-11 21:33:09 GMT

    WASHINGTON (ABC) -- First responders from 9/11 and their advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart, made an emotional appeal to Congress on Tuesday to make a victim compensation fund permanent.

    WASHINGTON (ABC) -- First responders from 9/11 and their advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart, made an emotional appeal to Congress on Tuesday to make a victim compensation fund permanent.

  • Patrice Dotson found alive

    Patrice Dotson found alive

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 5:27 PM EDT2019-06-11 21:27:59 GMT
    Missing girl: Patrice DotsonMissing girl: Patrice Dotson
    Missing girl: Patrice DotsonMissing girl: Patrice Dotson

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Patrice Dotson has been found alive in Carbondale. We are on the scene gathering more information and will update this story when we get it.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Patrice Dotson has been found alive in Carbondale. We are on the scene gathering more information and will update this story when we get it.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.