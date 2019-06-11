Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

(WSIL) -- Target is recalling Cat & Jack "Lilia" rain boots because the unicorn horn on the rain boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

If your toddler has these unicorn boots, you should take them back to Target for a full refund. his recall includes the toddlers' unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12.

The boots are fuchsia with a white unicorn. The horn on the unicorn's head and mane on the back of the boot are fuchsia, orange, yellow, green, and blue.

You can click here to read more from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.