Missouri Gov. signs 'Border War' truce; awaits Kansas action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill aimed at stopping an economic border war with Kansas.

Whether the bill signed Tuesday has any impact depends on Kansas officials.

Both states have spent millions of dollars luring businesses across the state line in the last decade.

The Kansas City Star reports the bill would stop Missouri from offering tax incentives to companies moving into the state from Wyandotte, Miami and Johnson counties in Kansas. It it takes effect only if Kansas does the same thing before 2021 for companies in Jackson, Platte, Clay or Cass counties in Missouri.

Parson said he and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly have discussed the issue and he is optimistic an agreement will be reached.

Kelly said in a statement Tuesday the states need to work together to lure businesses to the region.

