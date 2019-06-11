Woman accused of stealing funds meant for paralyzed officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman accused of stealing funds meant for paralyzed officer

Posted: Updated:

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - The former president of a Missouri police charity is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization as well as proceeds intended for an officer paralyzed in the line of duty.

Angela McMunn of De Soto faces four felony counts. She does not have a listed attorney.

McMunn founded the Shop With a Cop charity in 2015 to raise money so police officers could take low-income children holiday shopping. She allegedly used some of the money for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017. Court documents do not say how much is accused of taking.

McMunn also is accused of using proceeds from a fundraiser for Ballwin, Missouri, Officer Mike Flamion for personal expenses. Flamion was paralyzed from the neck down in a 2016 shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.