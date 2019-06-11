Showers return to forecast

WSIL - A chance of showers returns to the region for Wednesday. ...
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Patrice Dotson has been found alive in Carbondale. We are on the scene gathering more information and will update this story when we get it.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Tennessee man is being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Chester crested around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at a preliminary height of 46.52 feet, the second highest on record. In Cape Girardeau, the river has been holding steady around 46.3 feet since Monday afternoon. The highest mark came at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at 46.36 feet, making it the fourth highest crest on record.
REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Anglers from the region will return to Rend Lake for a good cause this Saturday.
(WSIL) -- You have an opportunity to give the gift of life at the upcoming WSIL Summer Blood Drives.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday will be another dry day with cooler than normal temperatures, low humidity, and a lighter breeze than Monday.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Perry County Fair will kick off this weekend with live music, pageants and family fun.
ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- When the St. Louis Blues compete in game seven of the Stanley Cup finals Wednesday night in Boston, they'll have thousands of fans rooting them on at two massive watch parties back home.
LONDON (AP) - Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain's Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.
