Showers return to forecast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers return to forecast

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - A chance of showers returns to the region for Wednesday.  Biggest chance appears in the afternoon with a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the evening hours.  Overall rain totals should be light but some could see brief heavy rains under or near storms.  Severe weather is not expected. 

Jim will have an update on the forecast during News 3 this evening. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Showers return to forecast

    Showers return to forecast

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 3:17 PM EDT2019-06-11 19:17:26 GMT

    WSIL - A chance of showers returns to the region for Wednesday.  ...

    WSIL - A chance of showers returns to the region for Wednesday.  ...

  • Patrice Dotson found alive

    Patrice Dotson found alive

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 3:16 PM EDT2019-06-11 19:16:14 GMT
    Missing girl: Patrice DotsonMissing girl: Patrice Dotson
    Missing girl: Patrice DotsonMissing girl: Patrice Dotson

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Patrice Dotson has been found alive in Carbondale. We are on the scene gathering more information and will update this story when we get it.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Patrice Dotson has been found alive in Carbondale. We are on the scene gathering more information and will update this story when we get it.

  • Man injured in crash involving deputy

    Man injured in crash involving deputy

    Tuesday, June 11 2019 2:48 PM EDT2019-06-11 18:48:09 GMT
    Facebook:McCracken County Sheriff's OfficeFacebook:McCracken County Sheriff's Office
    Facebook:McCracken County Sheriff's OfficeFacebook:McCracken County Sheriff's Office

    PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Tennessee man is being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy.

    PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Tennessee man is being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.